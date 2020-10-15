FINDLAY — Rettig Furniture and Mattress, 10300 W. Ohio 224, is having a grand opening celebration today.
The official ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m.
A Peloton bike will be given away to one family. No purchase is necessary.
The store features over 60,000 square feet of some of the best name brands in home furnishings.
The mattress gallery has the area’s largest selection of quality mattresses.
Rettig’s also offers solid wood Ohio-made Amish furniture in the Amish Originals Gallery.
Tony Rettig owns and operates the store. The Rettig family has been serving Northwest Ohio since 1981.