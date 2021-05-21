Bowling Green Council voted on the much-discussed rental registration ordinance, which is a proposed first installment of legislation planned to deal with rental property issues in the city.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Bill Herald moved for an amendment which he had discussed at the Community Improvement Committee’s most recent meeting, and which he said he had circulated to council members via email. The amendment added a more comprehensive list of exemptions from the planned second portion of the legislation into the first portion.
“I’m having trouble trying to take in all these last-minute amendments,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. “I just want to say we should be given more time to consider this. I don’t feel that I am knowledgeable enough without reading with my own eyes and referring back to the existing part of our laws. I would have to vote no.”
The motion died for lack of a second.
Councilman Jeff Dennis, who, like Herald, is also a member of the Community Improvement Committee, moved to amend the legislation to include a $25-per-unit registration fee.
That motion also died for lack of a second.
Councilman John Zanfardino, who chairs the Community Improvement Committee, told Dennis that he understood his thinking “but I think that seems really spontaneous and we know that … we’ve been asked not to have any kind of fee attached.”
He said they may revisit it in the second part of the legislation.
Zanfardino moved to adopt the ordinance.
Councilman Greg Robinette said that the ordinance seems to have been crafted as a precursor to the expected second ordinance focusing on rental inspections, and said he would vote no because he felt both should be considered together.
The ordinance passed 5-2, with Dennis and Robinette voting against.
In other business, Alyssa Karaffa, principal of Conneaut Elementary, thanked the city for their help in alleviating the school’s traffic pattern issues.
Conneaut is located near City Park, and now “we have parents going through the park, trying to stay to the right and they utilize a path onto their property and it alleviates so much traffic on Faye and Conneaut (avenues),” she said.
Karaffa said that vehicle pickups went from 25 minutes to 11 minutes at the school. She and Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci presented council with BG Bobcats apparel and water bottles as a thank-you.
Herald noted that it was the initiative of Mayor Mike Aspacher, working with the city staff and the school system.
“He reported it to us,” Herald said. “Kudos to Mike and the staff. It’s a good example of local government in action.”
“We’re all in it together, Bill,” Aspacher said.