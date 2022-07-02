A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday in Perrysburg City Council chambers for four new police officers. Mayor Tom Mackin conducted the ceremony. The four new officers come from Ottawa Hills, Lake Township, Amherst and Toledo. The addition of the four officers brings the total number of officers in the Perrysburg Police Division to 41. The new officers, pictured from left, with Police Chief Patrick Jones and Mayor Tom Mackin are Marc Tupper, Jordan Grosjean, Brian Hopkins and Dion Rivera.
Tags
- Perrysburg
- Herbert E. Farnsworth
- Perrysburg Township, Wood County, Ohio
- Amherst
- Brian Hopkins
- Perrysburg Police
- Chief
- Patrick Jones
- Lake Toledo
- Lake Amherst
- Ottawa Hills
- Dion Rivera
- Toledo
- Mayor
- Tom Mackin
- Lake Township
- Jordan Grosjean
- Perrysburg City Council
- Perrysburg Police Division
- New Perrysburg Police
- Marc Tupper
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kroger celebrates remodeled Perrysburg store grand re-opening
- Crash shuts down I-75 for two hours
- Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom
- Perrysburg science teacher earns national award
- BOOM: BG set for fireworks and more
- Pricey pyrotechnics: Donations sought for Elmwood fireworks show
- Another attempt to hire volleyball coach at Elmwood fails
- Mural, mission work spark mobile home park makeover
- Lake Twp. property owner drowning in flood issues
- Rossford staff awarded raises
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.