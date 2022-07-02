A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday in Perrysburg City Council chambers for four new police officers. Mayor Tom Mackin conducted the ceremony. The four new officers come from Ottawa Hills, Lake Township, Amherst and Toledo. The addition of the four officers brings the total number of officers in the Perrysburg Police Division to 41. The new officers, pictured from left, with Police Chief Patrick Jones and Mayor Tom Mackin are Marc Tupper, Jordan Grosjean, Brian Hopkins and Dion Rivera.

0
0
0
0
0