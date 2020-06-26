The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Mid-Year Meeting at the newly constructed Veterans’ Building at City Park on July 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Mike McCartney from McCartney Coaching. He will speak on how to help support an environment for local businesses to be successful.
Lunch will be a Taste of BG Picnic Lunch Basket including items from several restaurants in Bowling Green.
The chamber will be presenting the Small Business of the Year Award, Outstanding Customer Service Award and the I Love BG’ Award, as well as recognizing the recipients of the 2020 BG Chamber Foundation High School and Collegiate Scholarships.
The Mid Year Meeting is open to all and reservations can be made online at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp. The cost to attend is $25 for Bowling Green chamber investors and $35 for non-investors.
Registration is required by July 10.
Mail payment to: BG Chamber of Commerce, 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 with checks payable to BG Chamber of Commerce, or pay by credit card at www.bgchamber.net (a fee applies).