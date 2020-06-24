There has been a change in how to participate in tonight's Not In Our Town BG Community Conversations: Law Enforcement Policies and Practices.
To join the meeting, click the link below and enter the password NIOT:
It will start at 7 p.m.
The event is a continuation in a series and will be held online. The format of the event is designed to foster understanding and provide meaningful and productive conversation.
The event will be facilitated by moderators Tonya Rider, Title IX investigator at Bowling Green State University, and Phil Stinson, professor of criminal justice at BGSU, and will feature a panel of community leaders who will listen, answer questions and lead discussion.
Panel members include Bowling Green Police Division Chief Tony Hetrick, BGSU Safety Director Mike Campbell and peaceful protest organizers Anthony King and Atonn Smeltzer.
Opening remarks will be provided by Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher, BGSU President Rodney Rogers and BGSU Provost Joe Whitehead.
Members of the community are encouraged to submit questions they would like to be considered for the panel discussion to the following link.