The Wood County District Public Library’s new book return is now open and available for use.
Now located on the south side of the building along Court Street, this 24/7 book return has two drop-off receptacles for drive-up use. The library is located at 251 N. Main St.
To return books, approach the book return on Court Street from the west (heading toward Main Street) so the driver’s side is nearest the building.
Patrons can also drop off materials inside the library at the circulation desk book return.
The old book drop located on the northwest corner of the building is now closed.