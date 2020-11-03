MILLBURY — One of the few new money issues on the ballot in Wood County on Tuesday received arresting support from the Lake Township community.
“We were very hopeful. We’re very cognizant of these economic times and it’s difficult to ask for money during this COVID crisis,” said Mark Hummer, chief of the Lake Township Police Department. “But our costs have gone up. We’ve tried to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
The 2.5-mill continuing levy to support police passed with 2,098 in favor (59%)and 1,473 against (41%), according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections.
The new millage will raise $400,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $87.50 per year. It will be used to stop general fund help from the township for the police department and possibly increase service in the future.
This year, the police department needed $200,000 out of the general fund for operations.
The police department has borrowed from the general fund for the first quarter over the last several years, but had paid it back in a few months when real estate taxes arrive. The department was not able to pay that back this year.
The department has a $1.7 million annual budget.
Hummer said the police department hasn’t had new operating money for over a decade.
“It’s just time. The costs are increasing. The demand for services is increasing.”
He said that the officers were the campaign crew for the levy.
“Our campaign is our service we provide,” Hummer said. “I think we campaign 365 days a year, the officers do by responding to our citizens, by being accessible, by handling each call with the importance that it should have.”
An incident earlier this fall in the township probably also helped with the levy campaign, he said.
The department handled the arrest of a Virginia couple who was walking the railroad tracks near the executive airport and the Lake Local Schools campus, which was locked down. They were found with a Glock, 200 rounds of ammunition and shovels, Hummer said.
“I think people realize we live in a great small community, but big issues can affect us with no warning,” he said. “Our officers are prepared to do what’s necessary to protect them, out students and respond to incidents as they arise.”
He said police departments are at a critical point in nation, with unrest.
“We don’t want to begin paring down our services,” Hummer said. “I’m very grateful the taxpayers see the value in their police department. The officers are dedicated.
“It’s a rough time to be a police officer and we feel the support of our community.”