A New Jersey man was found dead in a Bowling Green hotel room, and the cause is suspected to be accidental.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Best Western Hotel, 1450 E. Wooster St., Tuesday at 8:47 a.m. for a subject who was not breathing and had no pulse.
When police arrived, Bowling Green Fire Division personnel were already on scene and advised the man, identified as John J. Bonilla, 45, was deceased, according to the police report.
A co-worker of Bonilla said they were in town working as contractors and he became concerned when Bonilla did not meet the crew at their work truck. He said he knocked on Bonilla’s room and waited a while after he got no answer. He then went to the front desk and asked for a key.
When he opened the room door, he found Bonilla laying face down on the floor and called 911. He started chest compressions.
When police entered the room, officers observed a large number of empty beer and alcohol bottles and cans, a minimal amount of a white powdery substance and two vials with a liquid substance inside. One vial was labeled “Multi-Ester Test 400” and the other was labeled “Tren-Ace Max.” Some syringes also were located in the suitcase.
The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.