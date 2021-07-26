TOLEDO — A new interchange at Dorr Street and Interstate 475 in Springfield Township and Toledo will open next week.
A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. on the future northbound exit ramp.
The interchange will be opened in phases following the ceremony. The entrance ramps from Dorr Street to I-475 will open at approximately noon. The exit ramps will be opened late in the day to allow crews to remove signage on I-475 when less traffic is present. The interchange is expected to be fully opened by approximately 10 p.m.
“We invite the public to witness a special day for Northwest Ohio and for ODOT. A new interstate interchange where one did not exist is unusual for us, and is a rarity for a community. This area of western Lucas County will now be accessible and celebrated in a way not possible before,” said Pat McColley, Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 deputy director.
The interchange will open ahead of the upcoming Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, located on Dorr Street just east of the interchange. The international professional women’s golf tournament was a key driver in the project schedule. Preliminary activities for the tournament begin Aug. 31.
The project added a third lane of travel in each direction on a two-mile section of the I-475/U.S. 23 corridor, constructed a new interchange at Dorr Street, and reconstructed a section of Dorr Street.
The $46.7 million project began in November 2019 and is expected to be substantially completed this fall.