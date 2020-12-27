GRAND RAPIDS — While the pandemic has weighed heavy on most businesses, a surprising new company has emerged from the village and has taken on a liking by thousands of residents throughout Grand Rapids and Northwest Ohio.
Towpath Radio, named for the popular hiking trail along the Maumee River, launched back in July on TowpathRadio.com. Listeners can enjoy a wide selection of music from the ’50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s all broadcast from Grand Rapids.
“It’s all music you know but haven’t heard in a long time,” said Josh David, owner of Towpath Media, LLC. “Last summer there were so many people in the village and I thought they needed some fun summer sounding music to listen to. I dusted off some talent that was shelved years ago and Towpath Radio was born! It’s really a mix of my love for radio and my love for the Village of Grand Rapids. I was out of my mind excited when I heard local businesses playing us in their stores.”
Towpath Radio separates itself from other internet radio stations as it features DJs who have years of experience in Toledo and NW Ohio radio.
“Everyone volunteers their time,” said David, who spent 15 years in radio before leaving. “Most of us got out of radio years ago, either due to budget cuts or the need to get away from the drama of corporate radio life. We have a blast doing old school radio and it’s great to bring such powerful talent back to the virtual airwaves.”
Towpath Radio can be heard through any internet connection at TowpathRadio.com and on many mobile apps.
“Our goal is to create a traditional fun radio station using the power of the internet, with music everyone knows and loves,” David said. “The difference in doing this now versus 10-15 years ago is the technology. Mobile technology has made it just as easy, if not easier, to listen to internet radio compared to FM or AM. A 100,000 watt transmitter has nothing on the power of the internet. Plus, technical advancements have allowed for multiple remote studios, which gives us the same tools the big guys have. It’s quality, no static, small town radio.”
Towpath Radio broadcasts from the Village of Grand Rapids and serves all of Northwest Ohio with local news, announcements, and advertising opportunities for local businesses. Towpath Radio is free to listen to and operates with limited commercial interruption. Towpath Radio continues to log over 1,000 listeners each month, with the number continuing to rise.