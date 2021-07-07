LIME CITY — Hannah Nelson has been appointed as the new fiscal officer by the Perrysburg Township Trustees.
“It was her financial background and the MBA coming from BGSU. She checks the boxes pretty hard,” Trustee Bob Mack said after the June 16 installation meeting. The hiring decision was made after an executive session.
Nelson is a staff accountant with Brangham & Associates of Maumee, where her focus is payroll and government regulations for deductions and taxes. She is also involved in the data analysis and reconciliations for business accounts.
The fiscal officer role is considered a part-time job, but trustee Gary Britten had said “Shirley (Haar) actually worked four days a week, most weeks.”
Haar resigned on June 4 after 19 years.
Simultaneously, Becky Johnson, the township finance secretary, retired after almost 26 years.
Johnson’s replacement, Jamie Slee, has already been hired.
“Jamie was our hand-picked successor for Becky’s job,” Mack said at the installation. “It’s not easy and it’s not easy when you have two people depart at once in the same department, so I would encourage everyone to work with them and be patient. If there’s anything the requires anything more, feel free to call any one of us, because we are here to make sure our bills get paid and budgets are on track for the year.”
The two jobs are closely tied together. Mack said that Nelson has already “jumped into the role and is working well and closely,” with Slee.
He also noted her dedication to public service and familiarity with elections.
“We wanted someone who was familiar with elections, for the continuity,” Mack said.
“I think she will be a good asset here for us and will do a good job. She’s got a lot of it in her blood, this public service stuff. Her dad is sitting right here,” Trustee Joe Schaller said.
Nelson’s father is Mark Hummer, police chief and administrator for Lake Township, who was on hand for the swearing in ceremony.
According to David Dale, elections administrator at the Wood County Board of Elections, Nelson will have to run for the position in the November election. She will hold the office until March 31, 2022 and whoever wins the election will hold the position from April 1, 2022 until March 31, 2024.
Nelson will have to file petitions for the Nov. 2 election by the Aug. 4 township filing deadline.
There had been four applicants for the role.
Trustees had been worried about finding a replacement for Haar. It needed to be someone who would be willing to run for the office, live in the township and be found within the 30 day deadline.
“Especially with short notice, a lot of (applicants) may not want to run. I think it will scare a lot of them away,” Britten had said during the search.