Bowling Green Council on Monday gave the green light to a measure to help a new development in the Innovative Technology Park.
Council introduced, gave three readings to and unanimously approved the ordinance as an emergency measure, meaning it goes into effect immediately without the usual 30-day implementation period.
The ordinance transfers certain properties in the park in lieu of dues to Bowling Green Economic Development to facilitate the development project.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council, the property was purchased by Apio Inc. in 2017, and a cold storage building was constructed for their vegetable products.
The business was sold to Taylor Farms in December 2021 and the facility was closed shortly after the acquisition. The vacant building is located in the northwest corner of the business park.
A buyer is working to purchase the building from the current owner and is also interested in acquiring approximately 1.35 acres to the east of the site to expand the facility.
The interested party has agreed to purchase the property for $40,000, which is approximately $30,000/acre. The 1.34 acres will be split off of the existing 1.97 acres parcel.
This split will not impact the future development of the remaining property as the city will still control the property where the road and most of the utilities are planned to be constructed.
“As with past business park real estate transactions,” the document continued later, “the land will be transferred from the city to Bowling Green Economic Development. The city will receive a credit of $10,000/acre on next year’s BGED dues which would be approximately $13,500 for this property transfer. The remaining proceeds will be used by BGED for future economic development opportunities.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced an ordinance authorizing the public services director to advertise for bids and enter into contracts for planned improvements at City Park, including paving of City Park Drive, constructing a shared use walking path, paving/repairing of parking lots, and other related projects. According to the legislative package document, funds were included in the 2022 budget for this work.
• Approved the appropriation of more than $84,000 in grant funds. This included $24,000 in grant funds from the Wood County Park District for equipment for the inclusive playground at Carter Park, and $60,734 in newly-awarded Community Development Block Grant grant funding for home repairs and rehab projects within the scope of the grant, according to the legislative package document.
In additional recent action, during their June 1 meeting, the Bowling Green Planning Commission elected their officers for the year. Re-elected to their posts were Chair Bob McOmber, Vice Chair Joe Phillips, Zoning Board of Appeals representative Judy Ennis and Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council representative Nate Spitler.