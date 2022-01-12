LIME CITY – A new coronavirus employee policy at Perrysburg Township was modified in less than a week after adoption.
The new employee temporary policy for pay continuation, in cases of COVID-19 related absences, went into effect on Dec. 31, for a six-month period. The policy allows for one full pay period, or two weeks, with full pay.
The detailed policy covers such issues as eligibility related to vaccination status, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, isolation period, when to return to work, exposure definitions and specific related actions following exposures.
The new amendment will allow the policy specifics to shift in relation to the evolving guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Ohio Department of Health and the Wood County Health Department.
Administrator Walt Celley made the amendment because of the evolving nature of the virus and current understanding of it.
“Well, it seems like it changes weekly, so it seems like a pretty good idea to have it in there,” Trustee Gary Britten said.
Fiscal Officer Hannah Nelson asked Celley if the employees would still be eligible for bonus pay days that are awarded if an employee does not use their allotted sick leave.
“My interpretation would be, yes, this would not affect their bonus days,” Celley said. “We cannot take away things that are collectively bargained.”
Britten suggested that the new policy, with the amendment be posted for employees.
In other business, reelected trustees Gary Britten and Bob Mack were sworn in by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Bob Mack was elected chair and Joe Schaller will be the vice chair.
The debated security camera purchase was delayed for additional quotes. The current favored quote is for $60,000. The current quote was more than the trustees wanted to spend.