The Wood County Park District is about to have a new director.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board went into an executive session to discuss personnel and will make an offer to a candidate, said board member Denny Parish.
“There’s still work to be done,” Parish said.
There were 27 people who applied for the position.
Parish said he expects the board will call a press conference to announce the new director.
County park Director Neil Munger in March announced his resignation, which is effective in February.
Munger has been with the district for 30 years, 20 as the director.
The district has 19 parks and the headquarters on Mercer Road.