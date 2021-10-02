PERRYSBURG — A new three-year contract with the firefighters union was approved by city council with the associated acceptance of a fact finder’s report issued by a mediator.
“We’re glad to have the last of the union contracts in the cycle determined. We think that this will help us move forward with having the certainty of the contract terms,” Mayor Tom Mackin said. “We think it also moves the city forward regarding the expectations of the parties for the next three years. We’re pleased that’s done and we’re looking forward to continued working with the different unions, so we’re pulling in the same direction for the betterment of the community.”
The report, issued Sept. 2, was approved by resolution immediately after discussion with council in executive session during the Sept. 7 council meeting.
As part of the new contract, wages would be increased 2% for 2021 and 2.5% the next two years of the collective bargaining agreement.
Pay ranges would also be compressed, from 11 to eight. Rank differentials would also be modified.
The time period for the contract would be enacted retroactively from March 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.
The report states that “extensive mediation sessions took place on three occasions prior to the record hearing,” which was on Aug. 11. Bargaining teams met on six occasions, starting Jan. 22, with multiple agreements reached, followed by the mediation sessions.
Mackin addressed the length of the negotiating contract.
“Because of the pandemic, and the number of issues that need to be covered, this was an unusually long negotiation process. Hopefully that can be avoided in the future, because so many things were resolved in this contract,” Mackin said.
Left undecided was discussion over coronavirus leave, with comparisons made to comparable departments, Springfield and Perrysburg townships, which have more generous paid time-off policies.
“The COVID pandemic is present and threatening. By its very nature there is no historical precedent for dealing with it. The City and the IAFF will necessarily be in discussions about this problem in the coming months,” the report stated.
As part of the analysis of the discussion the current status of the pandemic, as relates to the department was summarized:
“Persons in the workforce are not currently mandated to be vaccinated. Persons in the bargaining unit have elected to not be vaccinated in significant proportions. Persons with vaccinations are getting COVID known as ‘break through’ infections Surges are occurring. Variants are threatening the population in such manner that unfolds daily.”
The union had proposed the city grant up to 96 hours of administrative leave if a department member contracts COVID-19 after exposure to a patient with the disease, while the city currently allows up to 80 hours. Various types of leave have been used when members have contracted COVID-19.
That modification could take place in the future with a memorandum of understanding modifying the union contract. The fact finder declined to make a recommendation regarding COVID leave.