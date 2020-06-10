PERRYSBURG — The new interpretive center building at the Wood County Park District Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve is built and ready to have the displays added,.
The displays were approved by the board at the regular Tuesday meeting, held in person at W.W. Knight Preserve.
“It looks phenomenal. Compared to when you first walked in there and there were no boards. There was no floor. It is fantastic. What a cool addition to our portfolio,” board chairman Thomas Myers said.
The final walk through was completed and the next step is adding the Interpretive Center displays. The board bid the project out and two of three bidders submitted: 2020 Exhibits at $48,352 and the Taylor Group at $60,000. The board approved the 2020 bid.
“We’re excited to get it opened up,” said Neil Munger, park district director. “The interpretive center is going to talk about the history quarrying and the quarrying operation, because it was such a big industry in this part of Ohio and also talk about the Sawyer family. They owned the quarry. They operated the quarry for nearly 100 years and then turned the property over to the park district. We really want to pay it forward to them too.”
The preserve, at 26940 Lime City Road in Perrysburg Township, is a former limestone quarry with stairs that go down to the bottom. It is used by rappellers and boulderers (rock climbers).
One of two homes on the property was turned into the program center.
A change order was authorized by the board for the Rudolph Bike Park Project that has had a problem with stormwater drainage. It is an old railroad property with old building foundations on the land. The total for the change order was $50,547, including the contingency of $12,000, that they are hoping will not be needed.
The board is also looking into adding more parking spaces to the park that might be of a permeable, or gravel surface.
“Even if they could put in 10 parking spots,” Myers said.
In coronavirus pandemic news, playgrounds open today.
“The parks have been packed, the ones that I have been to, and they look phenomenal. I as a resident of Wood County, and as a taxpayer, appreciate that they are still available to us when there is not a heck of a lot to do,” Myers said.
The Ohio Department of Recreation has asked Gov. Mike DeWine for specific guidelines for playground reopening.
Originally, the recommendation was to follow the guidelines for restaurants, which Munger called “impossible,” given the staffing and number of parks in Wood County. It would require regular wiping down and cleaning of all equipment.
Also opening today are museums. Munger asked if that would include nature centers and shelters.
He was warned that the answer would not make him happy and it didn’t. They are not included with museums and moreover the expectation is that when they do open they will be limited to 10 people. He has been consulting with Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey on more concrete and immediate options.
The 2021 Statutory Draft Budget was based on this year’s budget and was approved. The final budget is approved in December, so it does not include final totals, but a preliminary increase of 1.5% is planned as the step annual increase.
“I know there will be a couple items we don’t get to,” Munger said.
Among those expected items are the house at William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville and the parking lot and office addition at Rcuthinger Memorial Preserve in Northwood.
There are more guest speakers planned for next year.
While approving monthly payables Munger said, “I think the vast majority are refunds on rentals.”
The income for rentals was budgeted at $105,000 this year.
“That’s a big hit we’re taking there,” Munger said.
Among the expansions are a 25% growth in internet expenses. The expansion will include a camera system for Sawyer and the same for the park police building.