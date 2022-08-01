New BG city building

The City of Bowling Green is hoping to occupy its new administration building by the end of July 2023. However, the final cost of the project is still being determined.

 J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune

Council met as a committee of the whole to receive an update on the ongoing project Monday.

