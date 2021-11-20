A whole kid philosophy is wholeheartedly embraced by new Bowling Green City Schools Athletic Director Michele Wolf.
Wolf officially started Aug. 1, but unofficially on June 11.
“We’re here for the whole kid,” Wolf said of her philosophy. “I think people are really starting to lose sight of that. Anymore, in high school athletics, in some people’s view we’re trying to pump out these college athletes and there’s a what-can-you-do-for-me mentality.
“It’s not what we’re here to do. We’re here to make this person more well-rounded and a great human when they leave here.”
She doesn’t like comparisons between districts. She sees value in learning how to lose.
“Some are going to handle it well, because they’ve got these families standing behind them,” Wolf said.
Wolf sees the link between learning how to lose on a basketball court and picking yourself up the next day, reviewing the films showing how they lost and then going back to practice and working on a new skill.
Having the confidence to take constructive criticism is key to her philosophy.
“I think our athletes are in a position where they have to take the criticism. They are going to become contributing adults. They are going to walk out that door and contribute to their family, community and workplace,” Wolf said.
Sports officials, other school districts, coaches, parents and students have taken notice of the recent big events that have been held in Bowling Green.
“The bigger the tournament the better. I’m happy to showcase what we’ve got. I love standing there in the corner, getting it all to work. I’ll have 20 people working a game, all doing their thing,” Wolf said.
She’s also a fan of sports.
“I take a personal stake in it. I like having our footprint on the map. I’ve had a few state champions roll through here. I gotten to hand them their district tournament trophy. I get pumped when I see a state level athlete qualify with a really great performance,” Wolf said.
This year there have already been two big tournaments and the excitement over hosting the events comes out in her voice.
“There was the Regional Semi-final Division 7 Game and this week we have the D-6 game. This is the first time we have hosted playoff football here, when we have not been playing. Oh, and we had three regional soccer games,” Wolf said.
This is her eighth year as an athletic director. She came to Bowling Green from being the AD at Fostoria for seven years.
“I have a little bit of crazy in me,” Wolf said. “My childhood wasn’t the best. I wasn’t ever not looking forward to my next sports season. I grew up in small town of Avon Lake, on a dead-end street, at a time when you came in as the street lights came on.”
She played neighborhood street hockey, baseball, soccer and tackle football.
“We played everything. The bumps and bruises I got came from the guy two doors down. I got hit in the throat with a baseball,” Wolf said. “I had the hot slides on my legs. That was my small town upbringing and I played three sports in high school.”
It was the movie “Jerry Maguire” that got her interested in sports management at Bowling Green State University, where she eventually majored in education.
“I thought I can get everything I want with education. I can work with kids and I can be in sports,” Wolf said.
She earned her education degree, with a social studies specialization, at BGSU. She also has two masters degrees: Special Education from Baldwin Wallace and Athletic Administration from Ohio University.
She’s also had to earn her position through practice. As a woman in a historically male dominated job she has had some moments of extra challenge.
“I’d be at a tournament, standing there with my 6-foot 4-inch tall male assistant AD, and people would be asking him athletic director-type questions. He would say, ‘Well, you better ask her, she’s the one in charge,’” Wolf said.
Just like all athletic directors, there are sports that she did not have experience in, but like picking up competitive triathlon type swimming, she did the deep dive and taught herself the rules. One of her favorite sports is now wrestling.
Wolf isn’t just an armchair administrator, or one-time athlete. While she played soccer, basketball and softball in high school, today she can be seen around town biking, running, swimming or lifting weights.
“I’m intrigued by the world of triathlons. I’ve done one sprint-tri. I really enjoyed it. It’s a little baby-tri,” Wolf said of the fast paced shortened endurance race.
Running is her least favorite part, “but I just keep doing it.”
Once Wolf feels settled into her new role there could be an Olympic length triathlon in her future, which would double the length of the sprint version. For now, she is balancing the new job, with a maintenance level of fitness and family life.
Her husband is a farmer and they have two young kids, ages 8 and 4, who can sometimes be seen around the high school.