Community members are invited to join the City of Bowling Green on Sept. 11 to honor and remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago as a result of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony, organized by city employee Les Southwick, will include members of the police and fire honor guard and words from Mayor Mike Aspacher, Fire Chief Bill Moorman and Imam Ahmad Deeb, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
The ceremony will be held outdoors at the Veterans Memorial located at City Park (in front of the Veterans Building). Attendees should arrive by 8:30 a.m. and are invited to bring a chair.
“It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the Sept. 11 attacks. I think we all remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we first heard the horrifying news on that fateful day,“ Aspacher said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Les and other members of our community to ensure that we continue to remember the events of this day. We will never forget.”
There will be several events hosted by the city, Bowling Green State University and Wood County on Sept. 11:
Field of Flags, all day, Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle (in front of University Hall). Flags will be set up in the field to represent all the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. University Hall will also be lit-up red, white and blue at night.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 8:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial at City Park.
Re-dedication of Veterans Memorial 10 a.m., Wood County Courthouse, with an All County High School Band Performance.
Historic Military Vehicle Display, 9 a.m.-noon on Court Street.
BGSU football vs. South Alabama (Heroes Game), 4 p.m. at Doyt Perry Stadium. There will be recognition of victims of the 9/11 attacks and the heroes.