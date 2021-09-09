More county families are seeking help and funding is needed to continue providing services.
Michael Fuller, assistant director at Job & Family Services of Wood County, attended Tuesday’s Wood County Commissioners’ meeting to follow up on a funding request.
His agency has sent letters to providers in the county asking for contributions for the Family and Children First Council.
Each mandated partner — other entities representing private for-profit and private non-profit agencies — is being asked to contribute up to $15,000 to pay for a full-time coordinator and wraparound services.
Letters went out to the mandated 12 agencies, Fuller said.
Wraparound service is a team-based planning process that uses all available county resources to offer individualized care.
When he came to Wood County in 2013, there was no coordinator, but agencies were doing fairly well by sending a representative to offer services to families and children upon request, Fuller said.
Job & Family Services is the fiscal agent for the council.
With more state requirements came less time for each agency to offer assistance, he said.
Wood County stopped receiving state funding until a service coordination plan was submitted to explain how it would follow regulations that included hiring a coordinator, Fuller said.
The council soon decided there was more work than a part-time coordinator could do, and a full-time employee was sought to handle the wraparound needs, Fuller said.
The council’s budget is around $500,000 and of that, $114,000 is for salaries for the council coordinator and the wraparound coordinator, he said.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked if they have seen an increase in families served.
Melissa Coe, Family and Children First Council coordinator for Wood County, said the council served 11 families during the 2019-20 fiscal year, and 20 to date this year.
Any person aged up to 21 can request services, Coe said.
“Letting the community know what we can do and help families is great,” she said.
She said she is starting to reach out to schools to let them know about the services offered.
“I foresee our numbers continuing to increase,” Coe said.
Commissioner Craig LaHote asked if the $15,000 will be an annual need.
Yes, replied Fuller.
Brent Baer, superintendent for the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said the council was really small a few years ago but now the state says the county must have one.
The additional responsibilities added include service coordination and the wraparound services, which pull in a significant amount of grants, he said.
“The volume of need that we have continues to grow for all of our youth throughout Wood County,” Baer said. “The Family and Children First Council really has an opportunity to make a significant, positive impact in those services.”
He said his board will be contributing $20,000 to the council this year to help build the infrastructure and foundation to meet the growing service needs.
The state has put it upon each county to fund its council, Fuller said, but federal grants are available.
Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said the county went into the full-time coordinator “kicking and screaming” and was one of the last in the state to do so.
Fuller said that Wood County was the last in the state to have a full-time coordinator.
“We’re doing lots of great things for families,” Fuller said.
According to its website, the Family and Children First Council will provide early identification and intervention services and supports to families with multiple and complex needs; increase cross-agency services and supports available for children and families; identify and implement strategies and tools to reduce barriers in assisting students with success; coordinate and communicate FCFC agency initiatives targeted toward the adolescent and transitional youth population.