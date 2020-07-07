A gold necklace valued at $1,000 was among the items taken from vehicles over the weekend.
Bowling Green Police Division personnel responded to theft from two vehicles Saturday and two more Sunday.
On Saturday, police were called to the 300 block of High Street, where a 14K gold chain worth $1,000 was taken as were two computers valued at $2,600 and a Greyco baby seat.
The owner said the vehicle was unlocked.
On Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Main Street where $75 in vehicle parts or accessories were taken. The owner also reported two inhalers valued at $120, a vape device and juice, an auto title and $10 in quarters was missing.
The owner said he left the windows down in his vehicle while he was in his apartment for three hours. When he left, he noted a man in a dark Honda parked next to him. The complainant said the man walked away but watched until he left, then returned to his vehicle.
Also on Sunday in the 100 block of South College Drive, police responded to the theft of items valued at $180, including money, a wallet and gift cards.
The owner said her car was unlocked and had also been rummaged through.
On Saturday, in the 400 block of South College Drive, $20 was taken from a vehicle after someone pried open the driver’s side window enough to unlock in.