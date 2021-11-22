TOLEDO – AAA is projecting that nearly 2.2 million Ohioans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of more than 13% over last year – making it the fourth highest number of Thanksgiving travelers since AAA starting reporting data.
As usual, the great majority of those travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting that nearly 2 million Ohioans will be hitting the road — the fourth highest number since AAA has been keeping record.
The dramatic bounce back in travel compared to last year is in keeping with the findings of a new AAA poll of Ohio residents. Only 7% feel traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a ‘significant’ risk for COVID. This in contrast to a similar poll last year where more than 34% felt holiday travel posed ‘significant’ risk for COVID.
“Both the Thanksgiving travel projections and the results of AAA’s statewide poll tell the same story. Thanksgiving travelers see COVID in the rear view mirror and they are looking forward to returning to the pre-pandemic tradition of gathering with family and friends,” said Kara Hitchens, spokesperson for AAA. “Travelers should expect both the roadways and airports to be as busy as ever.”
AAA projects that the number of Ohioans driving to their destinations (1.9 million) will be up almost 8% over last year and nearly 6% below auto travel for Thanksgiving 2019.
Locally, AAA is projecting that about 113,043 people in Northwest Ohio plan to travel for the holiday. That number is nearly a 14% increase over 2020. Again, the majority of people will drive – 16.7% - that’s an increase of 8% over 2020.
AAA is projecting 193,330 Ohioans will take to the skies, a jump of more than 81% over last year, but still down nearly 4% from the number of Ohioans flying over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019.
A closer look at Northwest Ohio, AAA predicts 10,222 people will fly to their destinations – up nearly 83% over 2020.
AAA is projecting that nearly 42,000 Ohioans will travel by bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday weekend, a jump of almost 263% over last year when travel in a group setting was by far as low as it has been since AAA has been keeping record. But, the 2021 numbers are still 29% below 2019.
AAA defines the Thanksgiving holiday as the five-day period from Wednesday– Sunday.
The return of Ohioans to near pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel mirrors national trends.
AAA predicts that 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020, with 90% (48.3 million) taking to the roads. While that is the biggest year-over-year bounce in Thanksgiving travel since 2005, nationwide, the overall travel volume still lags 2019 by about 5%.
Gas Prices
The national gas price average as of Nov. 15 is $3.41, an increase of $1.29 over last year and the highest gas prices have been at this time of year since 2013. Historically, higher gas prices have not kept travelers home. Instead, they adjust their budgets to spend less on other expenses such as meals or lodging. But, AAA’s poll of Ohio residents found that more than a third (32%) of those not driving a significant distance for the holiday, said that gas prices did play a role in that decision.
AAA is expecting to rescue more than 4,000 members over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend - just in the Ohio area alone – and nearly half of those calls will require a tow. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and move over for AAA tow truck drivers, other emergency first responders and the motorists they are assisting on the side of the road.
This year’s national forecast marks the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005, bringing travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of travel. Although the car is still the most popular choice for travelers, a greater share will opt to travel by air and other modes such as bus, train or cruise this year.