A North Baltimore woman has been sentenced to four years of community control for child endangerment.
Angelica M. Hernandez, 30, was indicted in February after her child wandered away from home.
She was sentenced on Tuesday for one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and the amended charge of one count attempted endangering children, a fifth-degree felony.
Sentencing was held via video between the Wood County Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Alan Mayberry and the Wood County Justice Center.
Hernandez was accused of leaving her two children, ages 3 and 7 at the time, unsupervised in early January. She pleaded guilty to both counts in March.
Mayberry told Hernandez if she violates probation, he will sentence her to 18 months consecutive terms for the charges.
“I want that to be over your head,” he said.
The North Baltimore police and fire departments were called Jan. 3 to locate Hernandez’s 7-year-old and anther 7-year-old neighbor, going door to door in the apartments in the 600 block of South Poe Road. The two children were located on Cherry Street, approximately 1.5 miles from their home.
“This was an omission. She was failing as a parent because of drugs,” said defense attorney William Hayes.
“This lady is as at point in life where she’s ready to take a shot at recovering,” he said.
Hernandez said she was thankful for the time spent in jail between her arrest and sentencing.
“I’m thankful for you putting me in my position so I can get better,” she said.
Her criminal history in Wood and Hancock counties bumped these offenses to felony status, he added.
She has “a lousy criminal record … but almost all of them have to do with substance abuse, be it alcohol or drugs,” Hayes said.
In defense of his client, prior to Mayberry’s sentencing, he said Hernandez is utilizing the available treatment programs at the jail during her 60 days in custody.
“She’s showing a positive attitude toward recovery,” Hayes said. It takes time for the drugs and alcohol to get out of a person’s system, and her time in jail has allowed that, he said.
Wood County Job and Family Services is involved and will continue a case plan that is in place, Hayes said.
“As the charges reflect, this was a case in which Miss Hernandez put drugs above her children,” said James Hoppenjans, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney.
He added that local police stated her home was a place where drug deals were being held.
“That’s just reflective of the fact she put drugs before her children,” he said.
The state recommended community control sanctions with the Correctional Treatment Facility being the primary location if available, and jail time be reserved with consecutive sentences.
“The point is not that she necessarily needs all that time but I think she needs that time to hang over her head as additional motivation,” Hoppenjans said about the prison time.
While the children were not harmed in this case, he said there is always that risk the she returns to the way she was “with the drug dealing and drug use and that ultimately goes and injures the child.”
Hernandez, speaking from jail via a video feed, said being away from her children is hard but it has helped her think positively.
“I honestly don’t know what would have happened if I wasn’t in here,” she said.
“I’m definitely not trying to run from treatment. Being here is my punishment for not taking care of my children like I should have.”
Hernandez said she is not rushing to leave jail and is scared for herself.
However, “it’s the first time in a long time I feel good about myself,” she said.
Mayberry said that her offenses warranted community control sanctions unless a previous conviction had occurred.
He pointed out she was already on community control when this offense occurred and she had previous criminal convictions.
“The court’s concern is whether you have the ability to be successful on community control. You committed this offense while already on community control sanctions from Hancock County,” he said.
He also pointed to what he called the 3-year-old temper tantrums she had thrown during previous court appearances.
Hernandez apologized for her previous behavior in court.
Also as part of her sentencing, Mayberry mandated completion of a drug treatment program, oversight by intensive probation supervision, attendance of Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings, that she be employed and conclude 200 hours of community service which can be achieved by reading to her children.
“If you can build a stronger bond with your kids, maybe you’ll choose them over (drugs),” Mayberry said. “All of this is designed to give you more time … to get past this drug problem and get on with normal life.”
She also must undergo random drug testing.
“I appreciate it,” Hernandez said.