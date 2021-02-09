A North Baltimore woman who admitted to using drugs prior to her appearance in court has been sentenced.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack asked for a drug screen before proceeding with the sentencing of Rachel Bell Ankney, 36.
“I’m going to be dirty,” Ankeny said, adding she used marijuana and methamphetamine on Friday.
“I’m not under the influence right now,” she added.
“Rachel is so honest, your honor. I do believe her. I believe she is lucid. … Her honesty is quite refreshing,” said defense attorney Christopher Zografides.
”I want you to be lucid enough to understand what’s going on,” Mack said.
Ankeny responded, saying her co-defendant is dead and she just wants this over with.
She pleaded guilty in December to two amended counts of attempted tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
A vehicle in which she was a passenger was stopped May 13. According to the police report, the driver, Christopher A. Duncan, 37, North Baltimore, told police he did not have a driver’s license. Fostoria K9 arrived on scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a probable cause search, Duncan was found in possession of methamphetamine
Duncan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He died in November.
Ankney had in her purse a clear container of white powder, similar to the substance found in the driver’s side door. She said it was methamphetamine, according to the police report.
Zografides told the judge his client knows she screwed up and wants to get treatment, but she doesn’t have the tools necessary to get help.
She is disgusted with herself, and he thinks that is what leads to her behavior.
Her record is all drug related, he continued.
Drugs are her “go to. The only friend she has is drugs.”
She has received some treatment for drug and mental health issues but believes no one cares about her.
“I really believe the big thing with Rachel is people really do care. …” Zografides said.
“Me looking at me, I would ‘t give me a chance,” Ankney said.
All her friends are dead due to overdoses, she said, crying.
“I need to try. I have to do something different.
“I have to do it and nobody’s going to do it for me.”
She has lost her kids and husband from drug use.
“Everybody’s dead,” she said.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos recommended community control.
Mack said Ankney was on probation through Bowling Green Municipal Court at the time of this offense.
All factors present show recidivism is likely, the defendant has demonstrated a pattern of drug abuse, and she does not appear amendable to community control sanctions, Mack said.
Ankney also admitted to the use of meth and marijuana at this proceeding, she said.
“Until today, you’ve shown no remorse,” Mack continued.
She sentenced Ankney to 11 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for the drug charge, and 17 months each for the tampering charges.
The sentences are to be served concurrently for a total of 17 months.
She will be given credit for time served in jail and will have her driver’s license suspended for three years upon her release from prison.