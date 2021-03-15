Two North Baltimore residents were arrested after lying to police and concealing both a gun and drugs.
At 2:45 p.m. Friday, Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of East Wooster for missing a passenger side-view mirror. The officer followed the tan Ford into the parking lot at the Falcon Health Center.
As soon as the vehicle stopped, the driver, later identified as Kelvin May, exited and ran. Other units were notified of his description and direction of travel.
Teri Foster remained in the passenger seat of the vehicle. She identified the driver as 30-year-old Christian Meijers and said they were traveling from Perrysburg.
According to the police report, the office detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and Foster said there might be a stick in the vehicle.
Foster said she had no weapons but reached for her purse on the floorboard saying she was getting her vape pen. She said there was nothing else in the purse then added “wait my gun,” according to the report.
Foster said she had a concealed-carry permit, which was confirmed by dispatch, after the officer grabbed the purse.
Police located a loaded Ruger .38 caliber revolver containing five rounds.
Dispatch reported that no information on a Christian Mays was found and a continued search of the purse uncovered an Ohio driver’s license for Mays, who matched the description of the induvial who ran.
Foster said she met Mays on an online dating site and said it was not May who took off running.
She was warned about giving false information and was reminded that it took her awhile to tell police about the gun.
A background check of Mays showed a suspended driver`s license as well as felony warrants.
While police placed Foster under arrest, other officers located Mays. He was read his Miranda rights around 3:11 p.m.
He said he ran because he was nervous and there might be a gun in the car. He said he and Foster have been together for 24 years.
A large quantity of crack cocaine was located in his shirt and he admitted to having a cocaine problem in the past but denied the drugs were his.
A search of the vehicle uncovered several Chore Boys, which is an abrasive copper pad used to make crack pipes. Mays denied knowing they were there.
Mays, 41, was arrested for warrants through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Toledo and Lucas County. He also was charged with possession of crack cocaine, drug trafficking, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license and review mirrors.
Foster, 46, was arrested for obstructing justice and a CCW permit violation. No record of the serial number on the gun was found.
Both were taken to jail.