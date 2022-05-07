A nationwide warrant has been issued for a Portage man.
Matthew Baldridge, 23, did not appear Friday for a community control disposition hearing in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said he had contacted her office that morning to say he was vomiting and was taking himself to the hospital.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips said the defendant has not been participating in adult probation supervision or treatment and has a case in Bowling Green Municipal Court for which he did not appear.
Kuhlman approved the statewide warrant for failure to appear.
On April 27, 2021, Baldridge failed to return to the supervised detention center after being granted temporary leave, resisted arrested and damaged items at Klotz Flower Farm.
He was in jail after having been arrested June 13 for assaulting staff at Wood County Hospital.
On Sept 17, Kuhlman had sentenced Baldridge to one year of community control for attempt to commit escape, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Dec. 10 while living in Napoleon, he was charged through municipal court with theft and disorderly conduct with persistence. In February, he was found guilty of theft and placed on community control through 2025.