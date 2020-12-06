TOLEDO — As an extension of their current collaborative partnership, Nationwide Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health — Children’s Hospital effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health — Children’s Hospital became formal affiliates on Jan. 1, 2020. Since that time, they have partnered closely to advance subspecialty pediatric physician recruitment, enhance continuing medical education and improve care coordination for families in Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
“Since 1999, Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital has provided the highest quality, most compassionate care for children throughout our community,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo. “This will continue to be the mission, and children and families will benefit from having Nationwide Children’s expertise and resources in our community.”
Nationwide Children’s Hospital is committed to continuing the legacy developed by Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital and will look to enhance the clinical care of patients and families through additional physician recruitment, investing in future programs and families.
“I am excited to welcome Nationwide Children’s Hospital even more tightly into our community,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “Our community thanks Mercy Health for bringing in a world-class partner and recognizes its leadership in putting the needs of our children and families first.”
Following the transition, the two health systems will continue to collaborate through and beyond this transition via population health initiatives and research integration with the overarching goal of providing high quality health care to children and their families.
“Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital share a mission to advance pediatric health care services for children and their families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan,” said Rick Miller, chief operating officer of Nationwide Children’s. “Families and patients benefit from having world-class programs right in their community where we can more seamlessly provide high-quality, family-centered care.”
Following the transition, the current facility space that houses Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital will be leased by Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Other details regarding staffing and operations are still being finalized by Bon Secours Mercy Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital is a nationally recognized pediatric hospital and research center. Consistently named to the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll list of America’s top 10 children’s hospitals, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has more than 1.6 million patient visits annually representing patients from all 50 states and 45 countries in addition to providing more than $191 million in charity care and community benefit services annually.
Mercy Health – Toledo is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Locally, Mercy Health is based in Toledo and serves 20 counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
Mercy Health – Toledo provides comprehensive primary and critical care services to residents and Life Flight critical air transport services. Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital provides expert pediatric care. Mercy College of Ohio, which is sponsored by Mercy Health, provides health care and health science higher education programs and degrees.
With approximately 8,800 employees, 400 employed physicians and 2,200 medical staff members, Mercy Health has been part of the Northwest Ohio community it serves for more than 163 years.