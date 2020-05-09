FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Park ranger Tyler Gagat wears a protective face mask as he monitors activity at the Flamingo boat ramp during the new coronavirus pandemic in Everglades National Park in Florida, as the park gradually reopens to the public in phases. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)