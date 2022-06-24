WESTON — A Napoleon woman sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of the village on Wednesday.
According to the crash report filed by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:30 p.m., Alayna Sebald, Belleville, Michigan, was traveling southbound on Ohio 235 and stopped at the posted stop sign at U.S. 6. She then pulled into the intersection and struck the westbound vehicle driven by Maria Sanchez, Napoleon.
Sanchez was taken by Weston EMS to Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injury. Her 12-year-old passenger, who was in the front seat, was taken by Northwest 190 to Wood County Hospital with suspected minor injury.
All were wearing seatbelts.
Sebald was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Sebald’s 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe and Sanchez’s 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck were both towed from the scene.