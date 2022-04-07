A Napoleon man has been indicted on 12 counts in Sunday’s fatal crash on Interstate 75 that killed two people.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced on Wednesday, the Wood County grand jury handed down a 12-count indictment against Nicholas Luderman, 24, for his alleged involvement in the crash that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
Luderman was reportedly traveling southbound on I-75 in Henry Township near Cygnet Road when his car struck another southbound vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle.
The drivers of both of those vehicles died.
Several other vehicles were involved in the crash and several individuals were sent to area hospitals, some with serious or life-threatening injuries.
Luderman left the scene of the crash in his vehicle and, while fleeing, struck a parked car in Cygnet, according to the prosecutor’s office.
He was eventually apprehended by North Baltimore police.
Luderman has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, all alleging that he caused either death or serious physical harm to others as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
Luderman has two prior convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Thursday’s press release.
He is also charged with tampering with evidence and three counts of failure to stop after collision involving injury, which are felonies. Additional charges include misdemeanor OVI and misdemeanor failure to stop after collision involving injury.
The homicide charges are felonies of the second degree and carry mandatory prison sentences of up to eight years each. The assault charges are considered high-tier felonies of the third degree and carry a maximum penalty of five years prison each. Tampering with evidence is a low-tier third degree felony, as is one of the failure to stop charges. They carry maximum penalties of three years each. The other failure to stop felonies are fourth and fifth-degree felonies. They carry maximum penalties of 18 months and one year, respectively. The misdemeanors are of the first degree and carry penalties of local jail time.
By statute, those sentences cannot be served separately from the felony prison sentences, should he be convicted of both. If convicted of all charges, Luderman would face a maximum penalty of 43½ to 47½ years.
Luderman is being held in the Wood County jail on $500,000 bond. His case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
“We offer our most sincere condolences to the families of those lost in this incident,” Dobson said. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol and my office continue to monitor the condition of those still in the hospital and continue to hope that they will fully recover. We intend to get to the bottom of the truth about this senseless loss of life and bring justice for those gone and those so seriously injured.”
On Sunday at 9:54 p.m., the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about the multiple-vehicle crash.
When troopers arrived on scene, they observed approximately six involved vehicles, with two fully engulfed in flames.
A silver 2018 Chevy Malibu, driven by Nicholas Luderman, 24, Napoleon, was traveling southbound and struck a black 2003 Dodge Dakota in the rear.
The Dodge then traveled across the center median and struck at least two vehicles in the northbound lane. Other vehicles in the area sustained damage as a result of debris, and both the Dodge Dakota and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee became engulfed in flames.
The driver of the Dodge, Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay, and the driver of the Jeep, Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Michigan, both died at the scene.
The other two occupants in the Jeep, Anthony Rastigue and Leti Rastigue, were both flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
A fourth vehicle involved, a 2019 Ford Flex, was operated by John Hisey of Michigan. He, his wife, and their two minor children were transported to Wood County Hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
The fifth vehicle involved was a Kia Forte operated by Alyssa Thompson, 27, Bowling Green. Thompson sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Wood County Hospital by EMS.