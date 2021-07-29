A Napoleon man has been arrested for trespass and felony warrants after he was reportedly caught on a fire escape looking into windows.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 400 block of South Summit Street around 11:20 p.m. July 22 for the report of a man standing on the fire escape looking into a window just minutes previously.
Police found a man who identified himself as Thomas Moore standing behind a portion of wall at the top of the wooden stairs at the complex.
According to the police report, he told police he had been standing there for about 10 minutes waiting for a friend to come home and pointed out an apartment.
Dispatch reported a nationwide search of Thomas Moore did not locate anyone matching his description.
The man said he was waiting for his friend Thomas Hitchins, but a search of utilities showed no one in the building by that name.
Police went to the apartment the suspect was pointing at, and the residents said they knew no one by the name of Thomas Moore.
He finally told police his name was John Lawrence Anderson Jr., 26.
A check showed numerous warrants out of Williams County.
Anderson was arrested for criminal trespass and falsification and was taken to jail. He also was held for the felony warrants out of Williams County.