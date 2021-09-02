PERRYSBURG — The ghost author of the Nancy Drew mysteries will be honored with a women in history award next week.
Millie Benson, who was the original author, used the pen name Carolyn Keene when she wrote the first 23 Nancy Drew books. The Toledo journalist went on to write more than 130 novels for young people, many times using pseudonyms.
Debbie Cady, a member of the Ursula Wolcott-Black Swamp Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said she picked Benson for a DAR women in history project.
Each DAR chapter can nominate one person for the award.
“Millie Benson did so much for girls to get them reading. I don’t know one person who didn’t start reading with Nancy Drew books,” Cady said.
Cady’s said she was required to do a project as part of her extensive online learning about DAR. She had to pick someone influential, she said.
“I just think Millie Benson was so influential,” Cady said, who used to read the Nancy Drew books with a flashlight under her bed covers. “I just thought this would be the perfect project.”
Cady’s project will culminate on Sept. 11, when Benson will be honored with the DAR’s American Women in History Award.
The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the Fort Meigs Visitor Center with special guest speaker Julie K. Rubini, author of a biography titled “Missing Millie Benson: The Secret Case of the Ghostwriter and Journalist.”
Benson was very independent, which was not typical for women in the 1930s, when she first started writing the series, Cady said.
Mildred “Millie” Benson (1905-2002) grew up in Iowa and was a journalism graduate student at the University of Iowa when she began writing for the Stratemeyer Syndicate, which published the Hardy Boys series. She soon was tapped for a new series starring amateur sleuth Nancy Drew, a young, independent woman.
Under the pen name Carolyn Keene, she wrote the first book, “The Secret of the Old Clock,” which was about the accidental rescue of a little girl who lived with her two great-aunts that led to an adventurous search for a missing will.
Millie was also a journalist for the Toledo Times and the Toledo Blade. At age 62, she obtained her pilot’s license.
Cady said her favorite Nancy Drew book is “The Hidden Staircase,” and added it is Benson’s as well, according to Rubini.
“The Hidden Staircase” was the second book in the mystery series and was published in 1930.
Rubini will be autographing copies of her book at the event.
Benson has some family left in Iowa, and a medal and certificate will the sent to them, Cady said.