The Wood County National Alliance on Mental Illness is still holding its 13th annual dinner — but with some changes due to coronavirus.
On May 18, NAMI will be offering dinners from Stone Ridge Golf Club with extra preparation precautions including gloves, hand-washing and plastic containers.
There will also be an online auction.
This program is for mental health professionals, family members, individuals living with mental illness, and community members wanting to support NAMI Wood County.
The cost is $50 per ticket, which includes two meals. The online auction, which runs May 12-19, is available at https://www.32auctions.com/NAMIWCspring2020
Dinners can be picked up at Stone Ridge Golf Club beginning at 5:30p.m.
Purchase tickets at www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.
Share pictures of the meal via social media.