The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will be hosting their annual fall event, AfterBurn, at the Wood County Fairgrounds on Sept. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The event will follow social distancing guidelines, and all volunteers will be required to wear a mask at all times.
In the past, this event included a 5K run/1K walk, chili cookoff, glow walk and family activities. This year, NAMI Wood County wants to keep everyone safe per protocols from state and local health officials. The 5K run/1K walk (“The Burn”) will be a virtual event.
Additionally, there will be meal to-go options as well as opportunities to purchase T-shirts and other merchandise. At the AfterBurn event, there will be a variety of local Wood County agencies sharing information on resources.
Participants will stay in their cars at all times and drive around to receive packets of resources from local agencies.
If an agency is interested in attending the AfterBurn event, contact NAMI Wood County at 419-352-0626 or info@namiwoodcounty.org. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/afterburn/