A Bowling Green man was arrested for public indecency after being spotted walking naked downtown.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Four Corners at 9:25 a.m. Thursday for a report of a naked man walking on the sidewalk. Dispatch reported receiving several calls about the man.
When police arrived, several people pointed toward Grounds for Thought Coffee shop. Police found a naked man in one of the back media rooms. The male was kneeling at a desk listening to music on his phone, according to the police report.
The officer observed clothing folded on a chair, boots, and several books on the desk.
The man, identified as Garrett Fess, 21, answered the officer’s questions with mostly yes or no.
He was handcuffed and a blanket was wrapped around his waist before he was walked to the patrol car.
According to the report, Fess stated that he was not intoxicated and did not need medical attention and refused an ambulance. He also stated he was not suicidal and did not want to harm anyone and did not want to talk to a counselor.
Another police officer stated that there was a child in Grounds for Thought at the time of the incident.
Fess was arrested for public indecency/likely to be viewed by a minor and was taken to jail.