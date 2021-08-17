A North Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to an assault that broke a baby’s arm, and will be in jail until sentencing this fall.
Jonathan Zercher, 21, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in January for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony.
He was accused of causing serious harm on Jan. 15 to a 3-month-old child and creating a substantial risk to the health and safety of the child, violating a duty of care or protection.
In return to a plea of guilty to the second-degree endangering children charge, the state would dismiss the remaining two charges, said Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross.
Kuhlman said prison is presumed but not mandatory, and he could impose a definite sentence of two to eight years with an indefinite term of 12 years.
Gross said on Jan. 15 in Perrysburg, the mother of a 3-month-old child asked Zercher, who also used to live in Perrysburg, to watch the child as she rested.
The mother heard the baby cry, then the defendant yelling “and then the baby screamed like she had never heard before,” Gross said.
Another person in the home also heard the cry, the yelling and then the scream, she said.
According to court documents, the state on Aug. 5 filed its intent to use evidence gathered in the case that showed soon after the scream it was discovered the baby’s arm had marks and was limp. The mother took the baby to a hospital where it was found the baby had a broken arm from non-accidental trauma.
Sentencing will be Oct. 1.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler asked that Zercher remain on an own recognizance bond with a GPS ankle monitor.
Gross didn’t object but asked the no-contact order should remain.
Kuhlman said Zercher had a “busy” criminal history. The guilty plea outweighed the fact Zercher has never failed to appear for court, he said.
Kuhlman revoked bond and order Zercher to be taken into custody.