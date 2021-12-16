A North Baltimore man has been indicted for possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography and for engaging in sexual contact with a child.
An investigation initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found electronic devices that Christopher Livingston, 42, allegedly used to transfer alleged child pornography.
This information was given to the North Baltimore Police Department, which, assisted by the investigators from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, secured a search warrant for Livingston’s electronic devices, according to a press release issued Thursday. The search uncovered thousands of images of alleged child pornography.
During the investigation, an allegation was uncovered that Livingston engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
There is currently no information that the alleged victim of the sexual contact was a victim in any of the other offenses, according to the press release.
Livingston was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for one count pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; nine counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; two counts illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materiel or performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
The alleged pandering offenses occurred between July and August 2020. He allegedly had sexual contact with a 10-year-old between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2015. The use of a minor is alleged to have occurred in October 2020.
Second-degree felonies carry the potential for a prison term of two to eight years. Third-degree felonies carry a potential prison sentence, which can be mandatory in certain circumstances, of one to five years. Fifth-degree felonies carry a potential prison term of six to 12 months.
Should Livingston be convicted of all the alleged offenses, he would face a maximum of 87 years in prison, Wood County Prosecutor Dobson said.
“This office takes crimes of this nature very seriously for many reasons, not the least of which is that they perpetuate a criminal industry which is entirely structured on the exploitation, degradation and destruction of innocent children throughout the world,” he said.
Should anyone have further information about this crime, they are asked to call Investigator Doug Kinder in the prosecutor’s office at 419-354-9250 or the North Baltimore Police Department at 419-257-2181.
Livingston’s case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and it is expected he will surrender at the Wood County jail. As on noon Thursday, he had not yet done so.