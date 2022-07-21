A North Baltimore man faces two charges after he allegedly stripped naked outside two Bowling Green residences and approached some women.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Manville Avenue on July 10 and June 21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A North Baltimore man faces two charges after he allegedly stripped naked outside two Bowling Green residences and approached some women.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Manville Avenue on July 10 and June 21.
The complainant in June stated that an unknown man came onto her front porch, stripped and ran out from behind a large tree on her property at other women.
She provided video to police and said this had also occurred in May.
Another complainant filed a similar report on July 10. Officers ran a license plate from a red Ford Fusion leaving the area. The owner’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle photo was shown to a complainant, who positively identified him, according to the police report.
David Weaver, 58, was charged with public indecency and criminal trespass.