A North Baltimore man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking is appealing his sentence.
Damian Adams, 39, appeared March 8 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was sentenced on two separate indictments.
Adams pleaded guilty to the amended indictment of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony and the state dismissed the major drug offender specification.
Kuhlman imposed a mandatory three-year sentence in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Adams had been indicted for first-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs. The charge of aggravated possession of drugs, also a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
On Nov. 18, 2019 he was accused of preparing for distribution methamphetamine equal to or exceeding 100 times the bulk amount.
Adams had twice before been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a felony drug abuse offense.
This sentence will be served consecutively to that imposed in a separate indictment also for an offense committed Nov. 18. Adams was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the aggravated trafficking charge and was sentenced to 18 months in the ODRC. The remaining charges were dismissed.
Adams was given credit for the 312 days he spent in jail up until March 8.
He requested appellate counsel on Wednesday with the intent to appeal his sentence of 4.5 years in prison.