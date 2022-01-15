NORTH BALTIMORE — An early morning fire destroyed a downtown building. Multiple area fire departments assisted in battling the blaze in frigid temperatures, said Police Chief David Lafferty.
“Fire ripped through the building at 6:20 this morning,” Lafferty said.
The single building at 233-237 N. Main St. had multiple businesses and residences, he said.
“All the residents were able to get out,” Lafferty said.
The state fire marshal is on site investigating.
“I think the building itself is a loss,” Lafferty said, adding that he expects it will be torn down this afternoon, after investigators are done with their work.
Conditions in freezing temperatures were miserable this morning, he said.
“It’s horrible. We’re all froze. Everything was icing up,” Lafferty said.
Assistance came from Bowling Green, Bradner, Pemberville and Allen Township fire departments, he said.