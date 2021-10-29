ROSSFORD — A 2017 rezoning effort is turning into two new 200,000-square-foot industrial buildings that could mean 500 new jobs in the city.
“I’ve been told it will be a minimum of 200 new jobs, and possibly grow to 500 jobs,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.
He said that the lease of the first of the two buildings was signed on Thursday.
Two new buildings, each to be approximately 200,000 square feet, will be located on property bounded by Glenwood Road, Mandel Road, Lime City Road and Buck Road.
The names of the tenant for that first building have not yet been officially released.
“It will be a big one,” said Councilman Chris Heban, who is the chair of council’s economic development committee. “We are very excited for Northwest Ohio.”
The entire property is being developed by Scannell Properties out of Indianapolis, the country’s largest industrial real estate investment trust.
Neither MacKinnon nor Heban could say who had signed the lease for the first building.
“The Amazon property was called the worst-kept secret, so when this company is ready to announce, they will announce,” Heban said. “The one thing I can say is that the rising tide floats all ships. This is that type of development. This is that type of development, that’s not only great for Rossford, but great for Wood County, Lucas County and the whole entire area of Northwest Ohio.”
The business is expected to be in the logistics field.
MacKinnon said that equipment is on the site now and they are preparing the two building pads, with vertical construction to begin in the spring.
“All this land, back in forever ago, was zoned agricultural,” Heban said. “Back in 2017 it was proposed to council to zone the land industrial. It was a hot topic, because it was just a large piece of land to be zoned industrial. Then on Dec. 27, 2017, council had the courage to rezone the land industrial, which eventually led to us being able to make it more attractive and being able to make it ready for shovels on the ground.”
Heban pointed out that the rezoning effort was a close vote.
“It was Greg Marquette, Caroline Eckel, myself and Larry Oberdorf,” Heban said. “So without those four yes-votes, this wouldn’t be happening. That was my third meeting to be on council.
“I remember, to change that zoning it had failed in a previous meeting and we had to bring it back to the table. Many council members who had voted against it said they didn’t understand the value of rezoning that land, until we were able to discuss it further. It was something that could not have happened and here we are now, looking at an industrial park with at least two 200,000 square foot buildings.”