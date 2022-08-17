Election 2022 Alaska

Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

 Mark Thiessen

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.

Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that "what matters is winning in November." Tshibaka called the results "the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy's grip on Alaska." Tshibaka also said she was thankful "for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska."

0
0
0
0
0