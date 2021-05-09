There is a new mural outside the Connection Center at 309 S. Main St.
The mural was collaboratively designed and painted by the members of the Connection Center and Frances Griffith. Griffith is a doctoral student in clinical-community psychology at Bowling Green State University who completed a yearlong placement as the Connection Center’s community advocate.
The Connection Center is a clubhouse for people experiencing mental illness.
Part of the center’s mission is to promote recovery, self-empowerment, community integration, vocational and social skills, and self-expression in clubhouse members. The mural aligned with this mission.
Center members on the mural committee stated that the mural shows “that we’re connected and capable of doing big things” and are an “integral part of the community.” They described that the project gave them confidence and healthy attitudes. One member stated, “The mural is our voice.”
The coronavirus pandemic presented a lot of obstacles to members of the center who were unable to see each other or loved ones as often in the past year.
Griffith and the members began the mural design online in the summer to reconnect. Members came together as a committee once the center reopened to finish the design and paint the mural.
Members want to thank Bradley Scherzer for his help painting the mural, Walmart for the community grant that made the mural possible, and Cathi Arcuri with Smiley Mail for supply donations.