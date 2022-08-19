Danny’s Cafe

Danny’s Cafe received approval from council for a mural on the Bergin Street side of the building, as well as outdoor seating.

 Roger LaPointe | Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8.

Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.

0
0
0
0
0