ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8.
Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
The expansion includes the addition of outdoor seating and the encroachment onto the sidewalk, a city right-of-way. It would include a wrought iron fence and a canopy.
Kevin Heban, city law director, said council has granted similar approvals in the past.
Councilman Greg Marquette said that there would be ample sidewalk space for continued compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
There is currently 15 feet of space.
“We would like to replace the concrete with a poured and stamped concrete,” Morrison said. “There would be some whisky barrel table tops, a canopy, some TVs, some flowers, something nice.”
Council was shown artist renditions of the mural, which would include horses and a visual reference to the horse stable that was the original purpose of the location, in 1934.
“We want to focus on that history and make it look like horses, with a hitching post,” Morrison said. “It’s more a historical thing than anything. It’s a pretty neat history.”
The mural approval was also subject to council approval of final artwork.
Maumee Bay Turf Center in Oregon, Ohio, does synthetic and natural athletic field design, consultation, construction, renovation, maintenance and repair. The company is known for the turf on athletic fields, such as Paul Brown Stadium, home field for the Cincinnati Bengals and Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati.
“From the standpoint of revitalizing our downtown, I’m extremely excited that you have decided to invest in the city of Rossford,” Councilman Chris Heban said.
In other business, the safety committee noted staffing issues in the police and fire departments.
Police is down one officer and another is retiring in September. A new civil service test became available in August that the department will be working off of. Patrolman Scott Williams was promoted to sergeant on Aug. 15.
Three employees were out with COVID-19 from the fire department in July. Combined with planned vacations, there were several holes in the July schedule. One day that had six calls in a four-hour span of time resulted in mutual aid being called in.
Two applications have been submitted for potential hires.
Police Chief Todd Kitzler has had a meeting and several phone conversations with officials regarding long time periods with road blockages by CSX trains.
“After several conversations, it’s not getting any better, in fact, it’s getting worse,” Kitzler said.
There continue to be issues with large trucks trying to turn around on Iron Wood Drive, from the Glenwood Road crossing, when the tracks are blocked.
“There is no room in this subdivision for them to do this safely,” Councilwoman Caroline Zuchowski Eckel said.
Blinking lights, like those used on Woodville Road for the Pickle Road crossing may be an option.
An active shooter situation preparation and training day with school staff is being planned by Kitzler, with possible February dates.
The first Citizens Police Academy is now full, with 19 enrolled.