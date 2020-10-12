LIMA — Munger Munger + Associates, a Toledo firm with Wood County ties, is are serving as architects for the new Borra Center for Health Sciences at Rhodes State College on the Town Square in downtown.
The Spieker Company is serving as the general contractors for the new 50,000 square feet, $20 million project which will educate nurses and other allied healthcare professionals in this state-of-the art, 21st century educational facility.
Many local subcontractors and suppliers are assisting. There are 300-400 men and women from the region who will have worked on the design and construction by the time it’s completed in June.
Cynthia E. Spiers, president of Rhodes State College, announced the naming of the building after Pier C. and Renee A. Borra, who through their Family Foundation made a significant gift to the project.
Borra had founded Arbor Health Care, a nursing home company and CORA Health Service, a rehabilitation business in Lima. They had lived in the community for 37 years and have been providing health education scholarships at Rhodes since 2005.
This new building will bring 400-800 students, faculty, visitors annually to the center of downtown location across the street from the convention center and the city hall.
The Mungers have been planning and designing the project for over 10 years.
Due to the pandemic, a traditional formal groundbreaking was not able to be held, but recently a beam signing ceremony was held, socially distanced and minimally attended.
Wood County’s Randy Gardner, Ohio’s higher education chancellor, was featured as were college and city dignitaries.