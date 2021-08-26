Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol in a pursuit Wednesday that ended in a crash, foot chase and the arrest of a Michigan woman.
At around 3:30 p.m., three Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a call to assist state patrol on a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 north of Bowling Green. Upon arrival, the trooper said he was concerned about the traffic stop because the passengers in the vehicle had conflicting stories.
The trooper asked BGPD officers to watch the vehicle as he waited for his sergeant to arrive. Upon his arrival, the two stepped aside to speak.
Meanwhile, a Bowling Green officer noticed that there was a lot of movement by at least one passenger in the suspect vehicle, at which time it sped away.
The three officers went to their patrol vehicles and began a pursuit southbound on I-75.
According to the BGPD report, the vehicle had gained a significant distance and officers lost sight of it past the Wooster Street exit.
Officers learned that the white Toyota 4-Runner had passed the Gypsy Lane Road overpass.
Officers continued south over the U.S. 6 overpass, where another motorist was frantically pointing toward westbound Route 6, indicating the suspect vehicle had gone in that direction.
The two officers in one patrol vehicle used a turn-around in the median and headed northbound toward Route 6.
A third BGPD officer radioed that the suspect was now eastbound on Route 6. An officer in another BGPD patrol vehicle successfully deployed stop sticks.
The suspect then entered the southbound ramp onto I-75 and officers waiting in the median saw the vehicle pass at an extremely high rate of speed on one tire.
All law enforcement officers joined in the pursuit at that point and continued southbound as the suspect weaved in and out of traffic.
The suspect exited at the Ohio 25 ramp, went through the intersection without stopping and continued onto the entrance ramp. At that time, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.
According to the report, police observed one black female exit the vehicle, jump the guardrail and run into the ditch line with a state trooper in pursuit.
Once the female was in custody, BGPD officers returned to the vehicle because they believed there may have been another passenger.
Police Chief Tony Hetrick, who had arrived on scene, helped clear the vehicle and no one else was found to be inside.
Shantyanna Dabney, 29, of River Rouge, Michigan, was arrested for driving under suspension, no seatbelt, failure to maintain reasonable control and failure to comply with an order from a police officer.
She is being held at the county jail on no bond. A bond hearing is set for Friday.