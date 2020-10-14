ROSSFORD — The city is moving forward with the multi-use path construction at Rossford Elementary School, after reading bids prior to the regular council meeting on Monday.
This was one of several transportation related projects discussed at the meeting.
The administration opened seven bids for the project, ranging from $74,890 to $93,689. Council accepted the lowest bid, which was from Expercon LLC of Toledo.
The expected duration of construction is 21 days, while other bids came in with as few as five days expected. Council discussion revolved around the possibility of using the Henry Bergman company, which had come in second place, at $76,401, but was the only company that did not give a duration.
Council had discussed the 21-day time with Expercon and noted that asphalt processing plants shut down when the weather gets too cold. Corporation representatives would prioritize the project so as to finish before the weather became a problem.
Because of the exigencies of time, second and third readings were waived by council and the ordinance was passed as an emergency.
The new roundabout on Ohio 65 at Lime City Road and Colony Road is now open. A ribbon cutting was held by Mayor Neil MacKinnon III on Thursday.
“This ribbon cutting celebrated the culmination of more than eight years of discussion, design, construction and teamwork from Mayor MacKinnon and Rossford City Council as they worked toward a solution to move traffic through the intersection safely and efficiently,” said Administrator Allyson Murray.
Council approved an 11th change order amending the contract with Speer Brothers on the colony roadway rehabilitation project. Total project overruns came to $114,402 as part of the $3 million project. That is still $71,000 below budgeted expectations.
An ordinance authorizing the administration to execute an agreement with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District to pave Santus Drive and part of Glenwood Road as a resulting part of an open cut to the road which is having water line work. The resulting road improvement cost to the city is not to exceed $39,000. The expected cost of $37,345 would be reimbursed to the district.
Use of coronavirus relief funds was authorized by council for the fire department to purchase of a new 2021 Road Rescue 174 inch Ultramedic Module Ford E450 ambulance at a cost of $227,414 from Burgess Ambulance Sales of Loudonville. A current vehicle would eventually be replaced and surplussed.
On the second reading of an ordinance to apply for a grant with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Watercraft for navigational aid buoys for the Maumee River Councilman, Jerry Staczek recommended that the purchase be canceled.
“We don’t have the mechanism to address the overall issues of getting these buoys out. We don’t have a boat to get our personnel out, there is no way to enforce it, there’s no way to maintain the location, we don’t have any ordinances or regulations in effect and there are also liability concerns,” Staczek said.
Council suspended the third reading and unanimously voted it down.
Councilmen Christopher Heben and Robert Ruse were absent but excused by council.