A Bowling Green man facing charges of child endangering has been indicted for domestic violence.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Jeremy Mull, 35, on March 9 for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. The incident reportedly took place June 30.
Mull previously has been convicted of three domestic violence offenses, in 2007 and 2012 in Wood County and 2018 in Sandusky County.
He was transported from the jail March 10 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman for a suppression hearing on an earlier case.
Defense attorney Scott Coon has asked the court to suppress a conversation Mull had with Bowling Green Police Division detectives after he asked for an attorney.
Despite having invoked his right to an attorney, the detectives continued to question Mull, according to documents filed by Coon.
Rather than hold the hearing, Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross presented a copy of the 2.5-hour interrogation done in the jail.
She asked for two weeks to respond to Coon’s request.
Mull had been indicted Aug. 18 for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
The state’s offer was for Mull to plead guilty to the assault and one endangering charge and the second endangering charge would be dismissed.
There is a potential for 11 years in prison, Gross said.
Any sentence imposed for the new domestic violence charge would run concurrently, she proposed.
His client rejects the offer at this time, Coon said.
The offer remains open until today.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3 Mull allegedly abused and seriously physically harmed an 8-year-old.
According to the police report, the assault was reported Aug. 7. It happened in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
A woman came to the station and asked police for a health welfare check because she was worried about her daughter and grandchildren, telling police she hadn’t seen them in a week. She was concerned because the boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.
She told police at the station she didn’t think it was her daughter responding to her text messages.
The mother and child reportedly came to the station at that time. The child was injured and was taken to the hospital.
A warrant for Mull’s arrest was issued Aug. 9; he turned himself in Sept. 7. He remains in jail without bond.
The jury trial scheduled for May has been moved to July 25.