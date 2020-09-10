The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation movie in the park has been rescheduled for Saturday.
City Park will be the setting for a showing of the classic movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on the Needle Hall stage.
There will be outdoor seating marked off to ensure social distancing as well as a limited amount of parking spaces available to view the movie from cars if people wish to. Those not in their cars are expected to follow the State of Ohio mask order.
The movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m.
This is the rescheduled date from the one originally planned for Aug. 28. That was postponed due to inclement weather.