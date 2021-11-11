The man who crashed his motorcycle on a closed road this summer in Bowling Green, after a high-speed chase, will spend some time in jail.
Johnathan Hayes, 21, formerly of Bowling Green and now of Fremont, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He pleaded guilty in September to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
“I messed up royally,” Hayes said on Tuesday. “I was scared at the time because I had no paperwork.”
He said he was thankful to be standing there at that time. He said he had severe road rash on a leg, an arm and his back.
“I just regret it,” Hayes said.
Defense attorney Angelina Wagner said her client essentially had no criminal record and had learned his lesson.
“He acted recklessly on the day this happened,” Wagner said, and added Hayes has both physical and mental scars from the incident.
Since this was his client’s first offense, Wagner asked for community service.
Hayes led police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle June 9. He ended up crashing into the road closed sign that was on Poe Road at Mercer Road.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bowling Green State University police attempted to stop a man driving a motorcycle on westbound East Wooster Street. The man was weaving in and out of traffic, according to police reports.
The officer noted that the motorcycle did not have a license plate, pursued it, and attempted to make a stop on Wooster at Prospect streets. Hayes then fled north at a high rate of speed. BGSU police pursued briefly, but then stopped due to the speed Hayes was driving.
BGSU contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted the motorcycle on Ohio 25 and attempted to stop it just south of Ohio 582.
Hayes, who was northbound, made a U-turn and headed south at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, and the chase was terminated north of Newton Road, at which time Bowling Green Police Division took over the chase.
Hayes turned east onto Poe Road and crashed. He was ejected from his bike, a 1999 Honda CBR600. He was wearing a helmet and was taken to a Toledo hospital.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Hayes was driving at an estimated 170 mph at one time.
He said the motorcycle, without Hayes on it, traveled another 600 feet after the crash.
While prison may not be the answer, he should lose his license for a long period of time, Anderson said.
Reger said that Hayes had no license, no registration and no insurance.
He added the duration of the pursuit was more than 10 minutes and part of it was through downtown Bowling Green. He drove through at least four traffic lights and stop signs, and committed numerous moving violations including reasonable control, reckless operation and speed.
“Because of their actions trying to stop you, they endangered the lives of lots of people,” Reger said. “They were trying to stop you, so you didn’t cause anyone harm.”
Reger also said, “it wasn’t that you stopped, it is that you crashed.”
He sentenced Hayes to 60 days in jail and three years community control. He must complete 200 hours of community service, attend a driver’s education course, and have a suspended driver’s license for three years with no privileges.